2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a rollover crash on the South Side Monday morning, police said.

The officers were in a marked police SUV traveling southbound on South Yates Avenue when it was struck in the intersection at 85th Street by a Buick sedan, which caused the police car to roll over on its side, police said.

The two officers were transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said. The driver of the Buick, a 41-year-old man, refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.
