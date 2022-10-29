Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost CPD budget next year; BGA weighs in

CPD's budget would increase to over $1.9B

The BGA weighs in after Mayor Lori Lightfoot asks City Council to boost the Chicago Police Department's budget.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Earlier this month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled her proposed 2023 budget that includes an increase for the Chicago Police Department.

If passed, the city's police budget would increase to over $1.9 billion, up from $1.88 billion this year.

"It's not necessarily adding a ton more resources or personnel," said Alan Nitkin with the Better Government Association. "Her budget would only nab about 35 new employees."

To put it into perspective the department employs over 14,000 people. It has almost 900 vacant officer positions and more than 100 vacant detective positions.

The Better Government Association is investigating what resources would be added as the city continues battling gun violence and other crimes.