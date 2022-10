It's called the management ordinance and it's tied to the mayor's $16.4 billion budget.

Under the ordinance the mayor, city treasurer and city clerk's salaries would increase to the rate of inflation or by 5%, whichever is less.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new ordinance introduced at Wednesday's Chicago City Council meeting could give Mayor Lori Lightfoot a raise.

It's called the management ordinance and it's tied to the mayor's $16.4 billion budget.

Under the ordinance the mayor, city treasurer and city clerk's salaries would increase to the rate of inflation or by 5%, whichever is less.

All three could decline the increase.

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot speaks after City Council meeting