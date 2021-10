Independent monitor releases report on Chicago Police Department's consent decree progress

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two years into implementation of a consent decree for reform of Chicago's police force, CPD is showing greater compliance but still have a long way to go, according to an independent monitor's report.The independent monitor is in charge of tracking the department's progress on the wide-ranging reform agreement.The update released Friday shows the department has achieved some sort of compliance on about half of the reforms being tracked by the independent monitor.But the report also lists several serious concerns that need to be addressed, including issues with the city's controversial foot pursuit policy.CPD instituted a temporary foot pursuit policy in the spring but missed a September deadline for a permanent policy.The report says there are serious concerns with how foot pursuits are reported and that the temporary policy in place in unsatisfactory. That policy was installed after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death while being chased by a Chicago police officer.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown issued a joint statement saying: