Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling reflects on first 3 weeks on the job

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been three weeks since Englewood native Larry Snelling became Chicago's new police superintendent but he said he's in no rush to shake things up within the department.

"I have to take my time and make sure we are making the right moves," he said.

Snelling joined CPD in 1992 and worked his way up through the ranks. As superintendent, Snelling said his goal is to mend the divide between the community and police. He said the department must do a better job of educating the public about what officers deal with when they arrive on a scene.

"Before these officers are judged, they should be judged fairly in their response because these officers are putting their lives on the line," Snelling said.

The new superintendent is confident he can strike the delicate balance between proactive policing without violating a person's civil rights.

"When we're apprehending the most violent offenders, it's not always going to be pretty, but it can be constitutional," he said.

The 54-year-old takes over during a time where shootings and murders are trending down, but armed robberies and carjackings have dramatically increased in some neighborhoods, many committed by juvenile offenders. Snelling said the revolving door of incarceration is not enough.

"We do need all the stakeholders to step in and make sure there is another level of accountability for those juveniles," he said.

To prevent crime, Snelling hopes to build trust by making his officers consistently more visible in neighborhoods, having them talk to community members and businesses. Snelling also said technology will continue to play a big role, including the use of ShotSpotter technology that Mayor Brandon Johnson campaigned against.

"I'm not using names, but when we look at sound detection, shot detection, the technology can be helpful," he said.