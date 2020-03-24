coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: CPD distributes 12K COVID-19 protective gear kits to patrol officers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Chicago police officer patrolling the streets is now equipped with coronavirus protective gear, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after it was reported that CPD was coming dangerously close to running out of their critical protective gear.

"In order to keep our officers safe we have distributed over 12,000 protective gear kits," Beck said.

The news is a welcoming sigh of relief as officers and firefighters are often the first to come in contact with coronavirus patients.

EMBED More News Videos

Healthcare workers aren't the only ones trying to stay protected from the coronavirus. There is a push for protective gear for Chicago police officers as well.



To date, six CPD officers and five Chicago firefighters have tested positive for the virus. That leaves thousands on each force worried they're vulnerable.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus testing facility for first responders run by Illinois National Guard opens on NW Side

"We're working diligently... on the extensive cleaning of the districts, particularly the districts where we have experienced people testing positive," Beck said. "Special attention is being paid to common areas: desk, bathrooms, lockups, break rooms, and processing areas and other high traffic areas."

A fleet of ambulances have been dedicated to only responding to COVID-19 calls, and teams of officers in each district are equipped with high level protective gear.

Family owned Magid Glove donated $50,000 worth of its PPE to help those on the front lines.

"Almost 38,000 masks and 115,000 gloves to doctors and first responders all over Illinois," Magid Glove and Safety CEO Greg Cohen said.

With the city fighting a deadly pandemic and essentially on lockdown, Chicago police are left to patrol almost empty streets.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

"911 calls down 30% during this month," Beck said. "We've also seen a significant reduction in vehicle stops and pedestrian stops by our police officers. All of this indicates to me that people are doing what we ask."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News