Chicago police expand patrols, safety plans in place ahead of Election Day, Halloween 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will be expanding their patrols, and emergency plans are in place ahead of Election Day on Tuesday and Halloween on Saturday, city officials said.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago leaders from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, CPD, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Department Of Business Affairs, and Consumer Protection are expected to give more details Friday morning on the city's 10-day "preparedness and safety plan."The plan covers Halloween weekend, Election Day and all of next week.As part of the 10-day plan, OEMC is activating its Emergency Operations Center Friday in a citywide effort to monitor any activity and crowds as well as coordinate resource requests and responses to individual situations with city departments, agencies, the Chicago Board of Elections and state and federal partners, the mayor's office said.Over the past several weeks, OEMC has held multiple preparedness workshops with the city's public safety and infrastructure departments, businesses, agencies and partners to provide an overview of the city's plan and conduct various scenarios, including severe weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and possible protests stemming from uncertainty around the winner of the presidential election in the days after Election Day, the office said.To supplement on-the-ground public safety resources, the police department will increase its patrol beyond its regular deployments starting Friday.Additionally, the city will deploy "infrastructure assets" that will be strategically positioned by OEMC to support and protect neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses, the mayor's office said.