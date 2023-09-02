Chicago police exchange gunfire with female suspect in East Side; male suspect in custody

Chicago police said officers exchanged gunfire with a female suspect Saturday morning near 99th and Ewing in the East Side neighborhood.

No one was hit by gunfire, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating following an exchange of gunfire between Chicago police and a female suspect on the city's East Side neighborhood on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, at about 2:03 a.m., 4th District officers responded to a person with a gun in the 9900 blk. of S. Ewing and observed a male suspect and female suspect in the area.

The female suspect of an unknown age took out a firearm and shot at the officers, police said. Officers then returned fire, but did not make contact.

The female ran off and the male was taken into custody, police said. The weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, CPD said.

A search continues for the female offender.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

The Incident Response Team is currently on-scene investigating and the use of force investigation is being investigated by COPA, police said.