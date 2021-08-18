Career criminal accused of trying to kill Chicago police officer calls ABC7 I-Team

LISTEN: Jermaine Little's full voicemail to the I-Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jermaine Little was the subject of a manhunt for days until he was arrested about an hour after calling the ABC 7 I-Team."I really need to talk to somebody," Little said on the voicemail message he left for us. "My name is Jermaine Little, the last person that they're looking for in, with the officer being dragged at 63rd and State."Video shows a Chicago police officer hobbling in pain after authorities say Little pinned the officer by powering up his car window and backing away from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed last Friday in Englewood.Officers say they fired one shot into the car, missing Little. An officer was then slammed into a concrete barrier. Little allegedly hit another car and then escaped on foot."I didn't do nothin' wrong. This is a traffic stop. I had a driver's license. I had a valid driver's license and I had a valid insurance," Little told the I-Team. "The officers didn't respect my driver's license. Nor my insurance. The officers tried to shoot me in the face. That's what made me pull off."Little has almost three dozen court case listings going back to 2003 and numerous jail and penitentiary stays. He admitted he was smoking marijuana while driving, according to police, who say he also had a loaded 9mm in the car. He seems to confirm that in the phone call to the I-Team."I never returned fire. Never shot at him, or anything, I really need you to look into this, the body camera is not going to lie," Little said.Police said they stopped the car because it was traveling at a high rate of speed from an area where gunshots had just been fired. In addition to allegedly having a gun, Little said he is a gunshot victim."I have a handicap symbol on my plate because I got shot in my leg and it requires me to walk around with a brace," he said.Little said he wanted to meet with the I-Team and talk things out on TV before turning himself into police. That once-standard Chicago-style surrender never happened because police picked him up before we could talk.A Cook County judge ordered Little held without bond on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a gun charge and aggravated assault of a police officer.