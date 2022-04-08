Chicago police arrest suspect in South Shore after alleged kidnapping of girl, 7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a man Thursday night in an alleged kidnapping in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said officers responded to a call of a kidnapping in the 7600-block of South Coles Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. It was unclear whether the kidnapping took place in that area, or elsewhere, police said.Officers saw the 23-year-old suspect on a second floor balcony of an apartment building engaged in an indecent act in the presence of a seven-year-old girl.The suspect was taken into custody and the girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital to be evaluated.Investigators said it is unclear where the man kidnapped the girl from. Police said the victim and the suspect do not know each other.Area Two detectives are investigating.