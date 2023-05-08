WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Woman's body pulled form Lake Michigan on South Side

Monday, May 8, 2023 10:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's body was pulled from Lake Michigan in the Oakland neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a report of a person in the water in the 4100-block of South Oakenwald Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

A woman in her 30s or 40s was pulled from the lake and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

Police are conducting a death investigation and further details were not immediately available.

