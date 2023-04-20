Body of missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray pulled from Lake Michigan; Autopsy to be conducted

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A body found along Lake Michigan Wednesday has been identified as missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday to determine a cause of death.

Police said ComEd workers flagged down Waukegan police officers just after 7:05 p.m. The crews who had been doing routine work near Waukegan Harbor, said they saw a body in the water.

Police pulled the body to shore, and determined the body and clothing match the description of 21-year-old Seamus Gray who went missing March 18, the Lake County Coroner made the positive identification soon after.

He was last seen leaving a Waukegan bar. Surveillance video showed Gray, dressed in red, standing outside that bar with friends, after managers said he appeared drunk and was asked to leave.

Waukegan police, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Lake County Coroner's Office said they will continue to investigate the incident.

The Lake County coroner has taken custody of the body, and positively identified it as Gray.