Chicago pastor Marisol Berrios killed in West Side home invasion; Marvin Wells charged with murder

Chicago police say Marvin Wells is charged with murder for the beating death of Pastor Marisol Berrios in her West Garfield Park home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pastor Marisol Berrios devoted her life to giving back to others. Her family said they never thought a man who she often helped would be accused of her murder.

"I wish this didn't happen," said her sister Patricia Berrios. "She didn't deserve it."

Berrios traveled the world to volunteer, even reaching back to those in need in Chicago. ABC7 cameras captured her volunteering in 2019 at a Thanksgiving event.

Patricia Berrios said a man her sister often helped has now been arrested for her murder.

"Actually, fed him, as well. Like, just gave him food. But, for him to do what he did has no name," she said.

Chicago police say Marvin Wells broke into the 53-year-old's West Garfield Park home near Adams and Keeler Saturday. There, he allegedly beat her to death. Police arrested him after he crashed a stolen car near Fullerton and Kostner, and had Berrios' purse in his possession.

Patricia said their youngest sister was the one who found Marisol's body.

"Everybody's heartbroken, but she's dealing with it the worst because she found her," she said.

The family is shattered, and Berrios' lifelong work and mission is now incomplete.

"We need her here. We needed her by us. She's no longer here anymore because of that trash," Patricia Berrios said.

Wells faces a long list of charges including murder, home invasion, and armed robbery. Berrios' family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral, which will be held this weekend.