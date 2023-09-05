Man charged with breaking into West Garfield Park home, murdering woman inside: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with breaking into a West Side home and murdering a woman inside, Chicago police said on Monday.

The attack happened on Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4200 block of West Adams Street.

Marvin Wells, 59, allegedly broke into a home, where he killed 53-year-old Marisol Berrios, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about her injuries.

Police said Wells also had a stolen vehicle. He has been charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery, among other charges.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

