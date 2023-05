A Chicago police officer was injured when their SUV flipped at West North Avenue and Harlem Avenue, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police SUV flipped over on the city's West Side on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the Galewood neighborhood at the intersection of West North Avenue and Harlem Avenue.

The front windshield smashed open, and it appears that there might have been a collision with another vehicle.

One police officer was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials did not immediately provide further information.