Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.

Marco Simonetti is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from an August 2021 incident in which Simonetti allegedly deployed his Taser on a man who was kneeling down and following directions.

In a three-page charging document read in court Thursday, prosecutors said Simonetti was responding to a call of a suspicious person pulling on gates near 3500 North Normandy on the city's Northwest Side.

Prosecutors say Simonetti began questioning a man, who'd been the subject of the call, and who claimed he lived in the home.

As the incident escalated, prosecutors said Simonetti had the man place his hands on the hood of the car, grabbed the man by the wrists, and as he was denying arresting the man, prosecutors said the man took off running toward the home.

Prosecutors said that's when Simonetti, identified as the defendant, started chasing the man, who they call the victim, yelling, "I'm going to tase you!" and "get down on the ground!"

Prosecutors said a short standoff in the yard ensued with the man moving between standing and crouching.

Prosecutors said Simonetti deployed his Taser as the man was crouched with his hands on the ground. Prosecutors said the victim was struck in the arm and forehead, causing him to fall forward. He sustained injuries to his face and head, convulsed and lost consciousness for a period of time, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said after the incident, which was captured on body camera, Simonetti radioed to say he "had to" use his Taser, while later saying in a report that he "unintentionally deployed the Taser."

"Generally we don't respond to ongoing investigations from employment circumstances, so I will say we're in the process of relief of powers because he was arrested, and that investigation will obviously be ongoing and will conclude at some point with some recommendation for ultimately disciplining the officer," said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Court documents say Simonetti has worked for CPD since 1994.

Simonetti posted $5,000 bond Thursday afternoon and was released from custody.