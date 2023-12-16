Off-duty Chicago police officer pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash from 4 years ago

Marquita Reed, mother of 2, was killed in crash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer accused in a drunk driving crash that killed a woman four years ago has been sentenced to probation.
Terrance Finley pleaded guilty yesterday to aggravated D-U-I and reckless homicide.
In June of 2019, Finley crashed his car into Tony's Restaurant on 87th street, pinning Marquita Reed under his vehicle. The mother of two was inside the Auburn-Gresham restaurant waiting for her order.
Two others were injured but survived.
Prosecutors said Finley, who was suspended shortly after the incident, was racing with another vehicle when he lost control and crashed.
Police said Finley's blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.