WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Off-duty Chicago police officer pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash from 4 years ago

Marquita Reed, mother of 2, was killed in crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 16, 2023 1:03PM
Off-duty Chicago police officer pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash from 4 years ago
Off-duty Chicago police officer Terrance Finley pleaded guilty Friday in connection to a deadly DUI crash from four years in Auburn-Gresham.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago Police officer accused in a drunk driving crash that killed a woman four years ago has been sentenced to probation.

Terrance Finley pleaded guilty yesterday to aggravated D-U-I and reckless homicide.

In June of 2019, Finley crashed his car into Tony's Restaurant on 87th street, pinning Marquita Reed under his vehicle. The mother of two was inside the Auburn-Gresham restaurant waiting for her order.

Family members confirmed that Marquita Reed, 34, died of her injuries after the crash. She was a nurse and mother of two.

Two others were injured but survived.

Prosecutors said Finley, who was suspended shortly after the incident, was racing with another vehicle when he lost control and crashed.

Police said Finley's blood alcohol level was just above the legal limit.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW