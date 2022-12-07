WATCH LIVE

Chicago police officer relieved of police powers after Florida arrest pending investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 8:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his police powers after being arrested in Florida, CPD confirmed.

Henry Capouch was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after what the police department called an "incident" in Florida.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said Capouch has been relieved of his police powers in the wake of the arrest and charges, and pending an investigation by Internal Affairs.

No further details have been released. Law enforcement in Florida have not yet commented on the incident that led to Capouch's arrest.

