3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden to enter plea

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden are expected to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Demitrius Harrell, Bryant Hayes and Justin Krismantis have each been charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said Officer Golden was trying to break-up a fight in the Beverly neighborhood on June 9.

According to prosecutors, Krismantis retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to Hayes, who fired in the direction of Golden and others.

Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down.