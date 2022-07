Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fundraiser in south suburban Oak Lawn for wounded Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden raised at least $15,000 Sunday.The line was out the door at "The Great American Bagel." The restaurant donated 20% of the day's proceeds to support Officer Golden's recovery.Golden was off-duty and attempting to break up a fight in Beverly when he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.He's now in rehab at the Shirley Ryan Ability lab and was treated to a bagel today.The bagel shop also sold out of 600 T-shirts that say "Fight Like A Golden." More will be available online.