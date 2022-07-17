OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fundraiser in south suburban Oak Lawn for wounded Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden raised at least $15,000 Sunday.
The line was out the door at "The Great American Bagel." The restaurant donated 20% of the day's proceeds to support Officer Golden's recovery.
Golden was off-duty and attempting to break up a fight in Beverly when he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
RELATED: 3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer
He's now in rehab at the Shirley Ryan Ability lab and was treated to a bagel today.
The bagel shop also sold out of 600 T-shirts that say "Fight Like A Golden." More will be available online.
Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting
FUNDRAISER
TOP STORIES
Show More