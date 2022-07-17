fundraiser

Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Fundraiser for Officer Danny Golden

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fundraiser in south suburban Oak Lawn for wounded Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden raised at least $15,000 Sunday.

The line was out the door at "The Great American Bagel." The restaurant donated 20% of the day's proceeds to support Officer Golden's recovery.

Golden was off-duty and attempting to break up a fight in Beverly when he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

RELATED: 3 charged in Beverly shooting that paralyzed off-duty CPD officer

He's now in rehab at the Shirley Ryan Ability lab and was treated to a bagel today.

The bagel shop also sold out of 600 T-shirts that say "Fight Like A Golden." More will be available online.
