chicago police department

Chicago police officer hurt in scuffle over gun in Lincoln Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 11, 2023 3:55AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was injured during a scuffle over his service weapon in Lincoln Park Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2100-block of North Cleveland Avenue. Police did not say what circumstances led up to the scuffle, nor why the officer and the civilian were interacting. They did not say why the officer pulled out his gun.

Police said while they were scuffling over the weapon, it went off but it does not appear that anyone was hurt.

The officer was injured, but not seriously, and was not shot, police said. They did not release any further details on his injury or condition.

The civilian remains at large, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
