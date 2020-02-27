Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection begins Thursday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder of a police officer.

RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

Commander Bauer was killed on February 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.

RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center

Legghette's lawyers are considering arguing self-defense.
