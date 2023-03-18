Shots fired by police after CPD officer struck by fleeing vehicle near Museum Campus: authorities

DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopened after being shut down from Balbo to 18th Street. A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle near Museum Campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer is recovering after being struck by a driver on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Friday night.

The chaotic scene shut down both directions of the drive between Balbo and 18th Street near Museum Campus.

Police said it started when, at about 8:12 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was wanted in connection to an aggravated battery to a police officer earlier this month. After police stopped the vehicle, the driver reversed and hit the officer who was approaching on foot.

An officer fired their weapon, but no one was hit, police said. That's when police said the wanted vehicle drove off southbound, and came to a stop near 72nd and Vincennes.

The suspects got out and tried running away again there, but were arrested.

Police said the officer struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, and is listed in good condition with a broken leg. No one else was injured.

Police recovered a weapon, and the drive has since reopened.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting near 398 East Roosevelt Road, which is right outside the Field Museum.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.