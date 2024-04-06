3 children among 5 hospitalized after car crashes into CPD squad car in Englewood, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Chicago police squad car Friday on the city's South Side.

Three children and a Chicago police officer were among the patients taken to hospitals, Chicago fire officials said.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of West 59th Street in Englewood when they struck a marked CPD vehicle that was traveling westbound on the same street, the Chicago Police Department said.

The driver had three passengers in their vehicle. All four were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition for observation, police said.

The driver of the police vehicle was taken to Christ Hospital with a back injury, Chicago police officials said.

Chicago fire officials initially reported a CPD was among those injured in the crash. They were initially reported to be in good condition.

Citations were pending for the crash, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash on Far South Side

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.