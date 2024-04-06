WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 children among 5 hospitalized after car crashes into CPD squad car in Englewood, authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 6, 2024 1:45AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Chicago police squad car Friday on the city's South Side.

Three children and a Chicago police officer were among the patients taken to hospitals, Chicago fire officials said.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of West 59th Street in Englewood when they struck a marked CPD vehicle that was traveling westbound on the same street, the Chicago Police Department said.

The driver had three passengers in their vehicle. All four were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition for observation, police said.

The driver of the police vehicle was taken to Christ Hospital with a back injury, Chicago police officials said.

Chicago fire officials initially reported a CPD was among those injured in the crash. They were initially reported to be in good condition.

Citations were pending for the crash, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash on Far South Side

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW