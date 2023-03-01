Chicago police officer shot, critically injured in Gage Park, sources say: LIVE

LIVE: Scene outside hospital after CPD officer shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near 52nd and Spaulding. Chicago Fire Department officials said the officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in unknown condition. Sources tell ABC7 the officer was shot in the face and the leg, and is in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.

There is a large Chicago police presence at 52nd and Spaulding outside Sawyer Elementary School. There were dozens of marked CPD squad cars and fire department vehicles.

Neither CPD nor Chicago fire officials have released any confirmed details about injuries. It was not known if anyone is currently in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

