Chicago man charged after police officer shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was shot Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were responding to reports of a domestic incident at about 3:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

When they arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect who was on the third floor and engaged police in a conversation. Superintendent David Brown said officers engaged in de-escalation tactics, but the man began firing down at the officers who were on the ground level.

One of the officers was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said 30-year-old Anthony Marks was then taken into custody. He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of armed habitual criminal.

A woman and child who were inside are doing OK, Brown said.

The officer shot Wednesday morning is the fourth to be struck by gunfire from suspects this week.

"It just speaks to the courage, bravery and dedication of the Chicago Police Department and its officers during this unprecedented time and challenging time not only with the pandemic and civil unrest but also the push against police and yet our officers are continuing to risk everything to protect their city," Brown said.

Last week, three police officers were shot and two others injured after police said a carjacking suspect was able to fire a gun while being arrested on the Northwest Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed her support for the men and women on the Chicago police force and said she spoke with the injured officer.

"I spoke with him this morning. As you would expect, he's tired and suffering from the trauma he received but in very good spirits," Mayor Lightfoot said. "On behalf of all Chicagoans, I want to wish the officer and his family a full and speedy recovery."
