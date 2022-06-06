police officer shot

Chicago shooting: CPD officer, suspect recovering after being shot in Englewood; COPA investigating

By Stephanie Wade
CPD officer, suspect recovering after Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a suspect are both in the hospital after a shooting in West Englewood Sunday, police said.

At last check Monday morning, the officer was in serious but stable condition. The suspect, who was also shot in Sunday's incident, is in critical condition.

The shooting is the third time in less than a week a law enforcement officer has been shot in Chicago.

Two of the officers are from Chicago police in the 7th District in Englewood. The third officer is a U.S. Marshal.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown provides update on police-involved shootout


CPD Supt. David Brown provided an update after an officer and an offender were shot on the city's South Side.



Sunday's shooting occurred during a traffic stop around 2 p.m. near 69th Street and Sangamon Avenue.

Three officers were riding in an unmarked car, making a traffic stop, when police said the man behind the wheel drove down a dead-end alley. He got out of the car and began firing at the officers.

SEE ALSO | 2 suspects at large after Chicago police officer injured in West Englewood shooting

One officer was hit in the arm and torso. His partner, then rushing him to the hospital.

"Offenders are brazen in harming officers. We've been repeatedly saying for the last 2.5 years now, offenders have shot at and shot officers at a 500% increase," Brown said. "The highest number of officers shot at or shot on record in Chicago. His team members are all shook, as well. It's obviously, the third time this week in Chicago an officer has been shot."

Investigators released a photo of the suspect's weapon, they said, he used to fire at the group of officers.

Chicago shooting: K-9 out of hospital after teen's shootout with US marshal

Brown said he was able to speak with the officer who was shot before talking about the dangers his officers face.

So far, this year, according to CPD data, five city officers have been shot, while at least 22 were shot at.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement shortly after Brown's press conference, calling for gun control legislation.

"I must ask again, when is enough, enough?" Lightfoot said, in part. "How many times must I and my fellow mayors across the country plead with the Senate to take action and end the easy access to illegal guns? How many officers and residents must be victims of gun violence before we act?"

