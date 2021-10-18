police officer shot

Chicago police officer shot in Lincoln Park, officials say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police officer shot in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1000-block of West North Avenue, at the North & Sheffield Commons shopping mall and West Elm store.

Officials said the officer was shot in the cheek and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

Initial police sources told the ABC7 I-team that the incident began with an altercation between a man and a woman and a security guard inside the Ulta Beauty in that shopping mall. As the argument escalated a Chicago police officer was called in and at some point at least one of the people pulled a gun and opened fire.

It appeared, according to sources, the individual who fired the shots was in custody for the shooting. It was not immediately clear if one person or multiple people were involved.

What led to the initial confrontation was not immediately clear. The altercation also may have spilled into the Ulta parking lot, sources told the I-Team.

Sources told the I-Team the officer is in good condition.

There are no reports that the officer fired his or her weapon.

At her Monday afternoon press briefing, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPD Superintendent David Brown had responded to the shooting. Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.

