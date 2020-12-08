Chicago police to pay respects to officer found dead in South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The funeral for a fallen 46-year-old Chicago Police officer, who died while off-duty after contracting COVID-19, will be held Tuesday morning.During his 14-year career, Titus Moore worked in both the Calumet and Grand Crossing Districts.To practice social distancing, no one will be allowed inside the funeral home except for the family.The private ceremony will be held at Leak & Sons Funeral Home.Moore will be interred at Forest Home Cemetery.Department members who wish to pay their respects to Moore and his family have been asked to remain in their vehicles and process to the ceremony.In November he was found unresponsive in his South Side home where he was pronounced dead. Moore contracted the coronavirus about two weeks before he died, but his father said it appeared his condition was improving."I can't imagine him not being there," said his cousin, Ramya Herman. "He was one of those people who, if you needed him he was already on his way. It's going to be very interesting having someone you grew up depended on no longer there.""He was a real good policeman," said Moore's father, Theopsy Moore, a retired CPD officer. "He cared about people. He cared about his job.""He was a gentle giant. He was just loving," Green added.Moore received more than 70 Department awards, according to the department, including three Department Commendations, the Superintendent's Award of Valor, 50 Honorable Mentions, five Complimentary Letters, five Attendance Awards, Police Officer of the Month Award and a Life Saving Award.Moore is survived by his father and two sisters.