Mayor, Chicago Public Schools CEO announce welcome center for migrants on NW Side

As the immigration crisis continues, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the CPS CEO announced a welcome center for migrants at Roberto Clemente HS.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced a new response to the influx of migrants in Chicago on Monday -- a "welcome center" inside a high school on the Northwest Side.

The announcement factors into Mayor Brandon Johnson's plan for hundreds of migrant families.

Four classrooms at Roberto Clemente Community Academy High School are being used as the city's first-of-its-kind welcome center for migrant families with school-age kids in Ukrainian Village.

"This is not a shelter; it's a place for families in this region in the city who have been referred, can come and get enrolled and connected with services," CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.

It will be a one-stop shopping site for the hundreds of families who have settled in the Humboldt Park and West Town area. They can enroll their kids in school, get medical care, language support, transportation services and other resources.

"Regardless of a language a family speaks, their country or origin or the circumstances that have brought them to our city, this welcome center is equipped to serve them," Johnson said.

Migrant students will either be enrolled at Clemente, or one of the duel-language neighborhood Chicago Public Schools.

Martinez said the welcoming center will cost CPS about $750,000 to operate. If successful, Martinez and Johnson said the city will open more centers, since there are thousands of school-age new arrivals.

"I believe we are going to set a standard not only for servicing these families, but all families in Chicago," Martinez said.

With more migrants arriving by the day, hundreds remain living at police stations.

Johnson said it is urgent to find alternative housing, especially since there is an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct against officers involving a teenage migrant living at a police station.

Johnson said the Civilian of Police Accountability, or COPA, will have new information about the case Tuesday.

"We will see what COPA discovers and whatever information they will provide before making proclamation on next steps," Johnson said.

The Clemente High School Welcoming Center will be open as soon as Tuesday.

It is by appointment only, and migrant families must be referred by a government agency, community-based organizations or a local school.