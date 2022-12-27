Suspicious package reported at Old Town Chicago police station: CFD

Chicago fire crews were responding to a report of a suspicious package at an Old Town CPD station on Larrabee and Division Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspicious package was reported at an Old Town CPD station Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD crews were responding to the 18th Police District station near Larrabee and Division streets just before 10:30 a.m., officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries later Tuesday morning.

