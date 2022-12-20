Chicago O'Hare threat: Passenger tells employee they have bomb in bag, sparking emergency response

Some O'Hare Terminal 1 passengers were cleared from the area during investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large emergency response at O'Hare airport early Tuesday morning, after a passenger told an airline employee there was a bomb in their bag, TSA said.

TSA was notified just before 6:10 a.m. that the passenger had told an airline employee behind the counter there was a bomb in their bag and then left the scene.

Chicago police cleared the area, and passengers from two checkpoints in Terminal 1 were redirected to another checkpoint.

The bag was cleared by 6:50 a.m., and screening operations have resumed as normal, TSA said.

SEE MORE: Holiday travel weather forecast: As winter storm bears down, some scramble to change plans

The airport was already buzzing with activity Tuesday morning, as some holiday travelers rushed to get out of Chicago ahead of a looming winter storm.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood