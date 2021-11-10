chicago police department

CPD Supt. David Brown recommends firing sergeant who supervised Anjanette Young raid

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Brown recommends firing supervising sergeant in Anjanette Young raid

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has recommended the sergeant who supervised the CPD raid on Anjanette Young's home be fired.

CPD wrongly raided Young's home in February 2019, where she was made to stand unclothed and handcuffed in front of officers for more than 40 minutes while they searched her home.

RELATED: Chicago police raid of wrong house caught on bodycam video; mayor apologizes to Anjanette Young

The incident was captured on body camera video, which sparked outrage when it was released.

Sergeant Alex Wolinski is accused of violating department rules and regulations, and "failed to intervene in the disrespectful treatment of Anjanette Young" during the execution of the search warrant, according to papers submitted by Brown Tuesday.

READ MORE | Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot meets with victim of botched CPD raid; activists call for resignation

Brown concludes by recommending Wolinski be discharged from the Chicago Police Department.
Related topics:
chicagoloopraidchicago police department
