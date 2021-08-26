armed robbery

Chicago robberies: CPD warns of supposedly armed suspects stealing Divvy bikes from riders in Loop

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police warn of supposedly armed suspects stealing Divvy bikes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about three robberies downtown, in which people had their Divvy bikes stolen.

In each incident, the robbers implied they had weapons, according to CPD.

All three of the robberies happened in the Loop. Two were on the same block of Michigan Avenue.

RELATED: Chicago police warn of 'bump-and-run' carjacking tactic, where criminals rear-end victims
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Evelyn Holmes has tips from a security expert on what to do if you are targeted by carjackers using the "bump and run" tactic.



Two happened at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 0- to 100-block of South Michigan Avenue, and one happened at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200-block of East Randolph Street, police said.

The suspects are described as male and female and 15 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimerobberychicago violencebicyclebikesarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Gun goes off during Blue Line attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop
CPD searching for man wanted in CTA armed robberies, stabbing
7-Eleven clerk struck in face, dragged during North Side robbery
TOP STORIES
Indoor mask mandate Illinois: New COVID policy expected, sources say
Woman rescued after driving into Lake Michigan on North Side
Murder suspect fatally by police inside Union Station ID'd
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew coming soon
Kanye West Chicago show will not require proof of COVID vaccination
16 SOS offices to require appointments for driver's licenses, IDs
Show More
Texas man strips at school board meeting to express thoughts on masks
Chicago Christopher Columbus Day Parade returns this fall
Chicago Weather: Humid with storms late Thursday
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French shares new video
More TOP STORIES News