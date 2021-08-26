Chicago robberies: CPD warns of supposedly armed suspects stealing Divvy bikes from riders in Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10972924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7's Evelyn Holmes has tips from a security expert on what to do if you are targeted by carjackers using the "bump and run" tactic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about three robberies downtown, in which people had their Divvy bikes stolen.In each incident, the robbers implied they had weapons, according to CPD.All three of the robberies happened in the Loop. Two were on the same block of Michigan Avenue.Two happened at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 0- to 100-block of South Michigan Avenue, and one happened at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200-block of East Randolph Street, police said.The suspects are described as male and female and 15 to 25 years old.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.