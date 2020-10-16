chicago police department

Chicago police say they will adopt 5 of the community's 155 use of force guidelines

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers have been involved in numerous incidents of excessive force in recent years.

The shooting of unarmed teenager Laquan McDonald is the best known example.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke withdraws appeal, ends effort to overturn Laquan McDonald murder conviction

That deadly shooting prompted a consent decree and the formation of a working group of diverse community members to review the department's use force guidelines.

"This is life or death situation," said Craig Futterman, a law professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

Futterman is one of nearly three dozen members of the group that volunteered several hundred hours to come up with 155 recommendations.

They included making sanctity of life the driving principal, using force only as a last resort and making every effort first to deescalate conflicts.

Chicago police however say they are adopting just five of the recommendations.

"The use of force policies also cover police response to demonstrations like the ones earlier this year downtown and in other parts of the city," said Superintendent David Brown.

Black Lives Matter Director Amika Tendaji also worked on the recommendations.

"Lori Lightfoot's been on camera lying," Tendaji said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopuse of forcepolicechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
COPA finishes investigation into police shooting of unarmed man at Grand Red Line station
Man killed, 13-year-old girl hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in suit
1 dead, 1 hurt in Southwest Side shooting: police
Sex assault of 7-year-old girl seen during online learning: CPD
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
IL reports 4,015 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
Guaranteed Rate hires thousands during pandemic
Show More
Wisconsin Dells man charged in MI governor kidnapping plot
Bystander, shooter dead after shootout in Menard's parking lot
Relying on 'herd immunity' won't work, experts say
Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death
Day of the Dead celebration takes over downtown Aurora
More TOP STORIES News