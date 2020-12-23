chicago police department

CPD sergeant stripped of powers after arrest at Hammond Horseshoe Casino

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- CPD Sergeant Lori Cooper has been stripped of her police powers after being arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond on multiple charges.

The charges from the October incident include felony battery against a law enforcement officer.

According to police and court documents, the alleged incident began when a security guard responded to a bathroom "where a casino employee may have been battered" by Cooper, who appeared to be drunk. As security attempted to escort her and another woman outside, Cooper was allegedly "angry, insulting and uncooperative" before "charging and then striking" an Indiana Gaming Commission officer "twice in his chest and stomach."

The alleged incident stands in stark contrast to the grace and compassion Cooper has shown publicly as one of a few hand-picked department members whose job it is to console families of fallen officers at funerals.

In 2019, she spoke with ABC7's Leah Hope about her the honor and responsibility.

RELATED: Inside the CPD unit dedicated to supporting families of fallen officers

"You know, we make promises, Leah, to the families. And we say we'll never forget. A lot of people do get sidetracked with their own things, their own jobs, and our job is to make sure that we hold true on that promise," she said at the time.

Cooper's attorney said she will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon and released a statement saying, "Ms. Cooper will be proven innocent. She is represented by counsel and we will be making a more comprehensive statement tomorrow."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondchicagolooparrestcasinochicago police departmentbattery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago City Council holds hearing on botched CPD raid
Man killed in possible Bridgeport carjacking: police
Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery: CPD
CPD officers involved in botched raid on desk duty, Lightfoot says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
2 more Chicago parties busted for COVID-19 violations
Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 cases surge
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Dog named Zoey, car stolen from Elmhurst
Last suspect charged in July Fourth murder of 7-year-old girl
Show More
IL reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
'Something happened' at LaSalle Veterans' Home to cause 34 COVID deaths, prompting lawsuit
New stimulus bill gives Chicago music venues hope for survival
Holiday travelers hit the road despite pandemic
More TOP STORIES News