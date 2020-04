Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says

We are beyond heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the second member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. pic.twitter.com/voWDnqBbb2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos A 50-year-old Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police sergeant has died after contracting COVID-19, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern.The sergeant, who Ahern said worked in Area Central, has not yet been publicly identified.Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said in a written statement Friday:Chicago police announced Thursday 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 151.Of the cases, 144 are officers and seven are civilian employees, police said. Four officers who previously tested positive have recovered and are back on duty.A funeral was held Thursday for the first officer in the department to die of complications from the coronavirus Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.Illinois health officials Friday announced 1,465 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to nearly 18,000, but Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the rate of new cases may be starting to flatten. So far, 596 people have died from the outbreak in the state.