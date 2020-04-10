Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says

The sergeant, who Ahern said worked in Area Central, has not yet been publicly identified.
Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said in a written statement Friday: I am saddened to share the devastating news that a second Department member passed away today from complications of the COVID-19 virus. We are still working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible. We can confirm this is a sworn member who worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives.
We are beyond heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the second member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. pic.twitter.com/voWDnqBbb2— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2020
Chicago police announced Thursday 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 151.
Of the cases, 144 are officers and seven are civilian employees, police said. Four officers who previously tested positive have recovered and are back on duty.
A funeral was held Thursday for the first officer in the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.
Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.
Illinois health officials Friday announced 1,465 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to nearly 18,000, but Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the rate of new cases may be starting to flatten. So far, 596 people have died from the outbreak in the state.
