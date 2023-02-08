At least 1 wounded in Chicago police shooting in Irving Park, source says

Not immediately clear what led up to Irving Park shooting

A Chicago shooting left at least 1 injured after CPD shot a person on North Troy Street in Irving Park early Wednesday morning, a police source said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone was shot by Chicago police early Wednesday morning in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, a police source said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, which took place about 3:05 a.m. in the 3700-block of North Troy Street.

The person's condition had not been released later Wednesday morning.

It was also not clear if any CPD officers suffered injuries.

RELATED: Robbery suspect, Milwaukee police officer killed in struggle, shooting during pursuit: officials

There was a large police presence in the area, and an ambulance could be seen.

Some roads are closed in the area.

Bar patrons in the area might have witnessed the incident.

Members of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are responding to the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood