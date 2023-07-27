The Chicago Office of Police Accountability said its initial investigation has found the polie officer shot earlier this week may have been struck by friendly fire.

CPD officer shot in Englewood may have been hit by friendly fire, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The shooting that injured a Chicago police officer in Englewood Monday night may have been friendly fire, an initial investigation by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability has found.

COPA said the officers were responding to a trespassing complaint in on West 56th Place around 7:30 p.m.

At least two witnesses told ABC7 that several police vehicles drove into an alley behind homes on Shields Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets. Neighbors said there was a group of people hanging out in that alley, which is not unusual.

At some point after the police pulled into the alley, neighbors said they heard at least four and as many as seven or eight gunshots, then heard and saw a black BMW speed away.

COPA said during the incident, police tried to stop the car from driving away, and two officers opened fire at the car.

One officer was struck in the hand. He was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday. COPA said there is no indication any shots came from the suspect's car.

Multiple witnesses said the BMW appeared to have bullet holes in it. It drove east on 57th and then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to witnesses.

