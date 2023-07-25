Chicago police officer injured in shooting during Englewood traffic stop recovering, CPD says

A Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop on South Shields Avenue in Englewood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured in a shooting during a traffic stop in Englewood Monday night, police said.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller said the officer is in "good spirits" and is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The officer was injured when Chicago police said they were conducting a traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood at around 7:30 p.m.

They tried to stop on an occupied vehicle in the 5600-block of South Shields Avenue. Police said the vehicle reversed, striking a squad car.

During the incident, officers fired their weapons.

"Our 7th District officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Waller said. "I spoke to the officer. He is in good spirits at this time. I spoke to his parents who are here supporting him."

At least two witnesses told ABC7 that several police vehicles drove into an alley behind homes on Shields Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets. Neighbors said there was a group of people hanging out in that alley, which is not unusual.

At some point after the police pulled into the alley, neighbors said they heard at least four and as many as seven or eight gunshots, then heard and saw a black BMW speed away.

Multiple witnesses said the BMW appeared to have bullet holes in it. It drove east on 57th and then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to witnesses.

An officer was hit in the hand and taken here to the hospital by their partner while the vehicle sped off.

It's not clear how many shots were fired. Body cam will be looked at as well as any nearby cameras in the area.

Police did not give any further details about what led up to the shooting, whether there was an exchange of gunfire or if the officers fired their weapons, or how many times.

Two other officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital to be checked out but were not shot or injured, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Waller also said police are investigating whether this police-involved shooting is connected to another incident, a car crash near 95th Street and Princeton Avenue.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating.

