Chicago cop injured in officer-involved shooting in Englewood, CPD says

A Chicago cop was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Englewood on South Shields Avenue, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was injured in a police-involved shooting in Englewood Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5600-block of South Shields Avenue.

Chicago police said the officer and his partner were attempting to make a traffic stop when the shooting occurred. Police did not give any further details about what led up to the shooting, whether there was an exchange of gunfire or if the officers fired their weapons, or how many times.

At least two witnesses told ABC7 Eyewitness News that several police vehicles drove into an alley behind homes on Shields Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets. Neighbors said there was a group of people hanging out in that alley, which is not unusual.

At some point after the police pulled into the alley, neighbors said they heard at least four and as many as seven or eight gunshots, then heard and saw a black BMW speed away.

Multiple witnesses said the BMW appeared to have bullet holes in it. It drove east on 57th and then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to witnesses.

Police said the suspects are still at large. They are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are reviewing copious bodycam footage.

CPD said the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment by their partner.

Interim CPD Superintendent Fred Waller said he has spoken to the officer, and the officer is in good spirits. Waller confirmed the officer was struck in the left hand.

Waller also said police are investigating whether this police-involved shooting is connected to another incident, a car crash near 95th and Princeton.

Two other officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital to be checked out but were not shot or injured, the Chicago Fire Department said.

No further details have been released. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has also launched an investigation into the police-involved shooting.

