Chicago police shooting: Person shot by CPD in Little Village, COPA says

Chopper7 was over the scene after a Chicago police shooting in the 2100-block of S. St. Louis in Little Village Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers shot a person in the Little Village neighborhood Monday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating the police shooting in the 2100-block of S. St. Louis.

The Chicago Fire Department said they transported a person from the scene to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a bullet wound to the chest, where they are in serious condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.