CPD not following established policies after Chicago police shootings, Inspector General says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report from Chicago's Inspector General finds the Chicago Police Department is not complying with the established policies for officers who fire their weapons.Chicago police officers who fire their weapons are supposed to meet certain requirements before getting back on the street.Those include 30 days of administrative duty, participation in a Stress Management program and participation in various trainings.The Inspector General said Tuesday that officers returned to regular field duty before they had satisfied program requirements that were designed to help process trauma associated with the discharge of a firearm.The office made several recommendations to address the issues, saying most officers spend more than the required 30 days on administrative duty after a firearm discharge. The Inspector General suggested that CPD track whether members have bene involved in previous firearm discharge incidents and investigate why most officers remain on administrative duty for longer than 30 days after a related incident.Chicago police said in a statement, "the Department is committed to reviewing the entry of information documenting compliance with the post firearm discharge requirements,"CPD also agreed with most of the suggestions, including standardizing compliance protocols, developing a way to track return-to-duty requirements and review existing policies, city officials said."The discharge of a CPD member's firearm may have enormous consequences impacting members of the community, but also impacting the member themselves. CPD members who have discharged their firearm should not be returned to duty unless, and until, it is safe and appropriate for them to do so. The Department must have a robust process in place to manage that return -- and it must comply with that process," Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety Deborah Witzburg said. "CPD members who return to regular duty before satisfying program requirements that are designed to help them process associated trauma may be placed in circumstances that put both members of the Department and members of the public at risk."Chicago police shot and killed 25-year-old Marc Nevarez Friday in Little Village. Any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, CPD said.The full report can be found at