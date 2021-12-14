police officer killed

Dispatchers working during deadly Chicago police shootings of Ella French, Paul Bauer honored

Chicago violence: 'It's a sad situation, but it's also a great learning experience,' one dispatcher said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dispatchers working during deadly Chicago shootings of cops honored

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Chicago dispatchers was honored Tuesday morning for their work during two deadly police shootings.

Four dispatchers were honored in the West Loop at a Chicago Police Memorial Foundation award ceremony for their efforts in the face of the CPD shootings.

The first two honored were dispatchers Suzanne Cassaro and Kathy Kordeleski.

They were on the calls during a foot chase in February of 2018 when Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed by a suspect.

RELATED: Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer murder: Man convicted of killing CPD commander gets life sentence

The two dispatchers helped to coordinate the emergency response in the aftermath of his shooting.

And another two dispatchers, Keith Thornton and Patricia Bounds, were honored for their work helping crews when Officer Ella French was shot and killed and Officer Carlos Yanez was also seriously hurt during a traffic stop back in August.

RELATED: Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest after being killed in line of duty

"It's something that we do every day and something we'll continue to do until we leave from here. Otherwise, it's a sad situation, but it's also a great learning experience," Bounds said.

Cassaro said it was an honor to be recognized.

"We often are behind the scenes, but we're there every minute, every foot pursuit, every emergency, and our job is to make sure that our officers go home safe," Cassaro said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice officer shotchicago violenceofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice involved shootingpolice officer injuredchicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimeofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingshootingofficer killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Brothers charged in Ofc. Ella French murder held in separate jails
Ella French's partner appears at hearing for suspects in shooting
Day of the Dead altar honors fallen CPD Officer Ella French
'Force of nature': Officer French's mom opens up about losing daughter
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News