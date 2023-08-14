Mayor Johnson to introduce Larry Snelling as next Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will introduce his pick for Chicago's new police superintendent at a press conference Monday morning at City Hall.

CPD Counterterrorism Bureau Chief Larry Snelling was chosen following a months-long nationwide search.

Chief Snelling is a native Chicagoan looking to take on leadership role. He is graduate of Englewood High School and started out as a CPD patrol officer in 1992. Snelling went on to serve in the same community he came from and was quickly promoted up the ranks.

Snelling was named CPD's Counterterrorism Bureau Chief just last year, while also spending more than half his career as an instructor at CPD's training academy.

He was picked over two other finalists who were all presented to the mayor last month by a search committee.

"I think he's going to take the police department in a whole brand new direction," said Ald. Chris Taliaferro. "As superintendent, Chief Snelling will have an opportunity to not only build community trust but build a better department."

While the challenges Snelling will face will be great, including the city's ongoing violent crime problem and complying the federal consent decree, reaction from both political and community groups have been swift, and so far positive.

"He's human and he understands all of the things that we're going through in these communities that are underprivileged and underserved," said Darryl Smith, president of the Englewood Political Task Force. "We need someone that understands policing, understands community. And, when you put policing and community together, you can't lose."

However, before Chief Snelling's appointment can become official, a hearing must be scheduled and then a vote must be taken by Chicago's City Council. That process may still take up to three weeks to begin.