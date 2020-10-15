Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Now you know you belong to me."With those seven words, Chicago police Officer Cynthia Donald said her boss, then-CPD superintendent Johnson, finished a forced sex act on her and commenced more than three years of physical and mental tumult.Supported by vivid sexual descriptions, Donald on Thursday filed a 33-page lawsuit in Cook County court that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Johnson on a regular basis, and forced to work in a hostile environment. Donald said that the city's top cop referred to her as "his girl.""He made it clear to Officer Donald that she had to follow his orders, which included engaging in unwanted sexual activity with him, in order to keep her job" her attorney said on Thursday.She frequently worked as Johnson's driver, chauffeuring him to official functions, police events and crime scenes.At an afternoon news conference, Donald and her legal team said that Johnson destroyed records of their relationship, including the data card in the city cell phone.In response to an I-Team question, they said that at least a half-dozen high-ranking Chicago police officials knew of the illicit relationship between Johnson and Donald.Johnson was fired after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he lied to her about an incident last year in which the superintendent was found slumped over the wheel of a car on the South Side. Johnson was said to have told the mayor that he had a reaction to medication. It later came out that Johnson and Donald had been in a Loop restaurant drinking.Donald, currently on medical leave from the department, said through her attorney that she never had a consensual relationship with Johnson, and maintains it was always forced.An attorney for Johnson did not immediately respond to I-Team messages.Lightfoot's office said it does not comment on lawsuits.