CPD superintendent search committee faces scrutiny over candidate interview omission

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The next police superintendent will be one of the most important decisions that Mayor Brandon Johnson will make, after the search committee makes its recommendations on three finalists next month.

As Chicago continues to struggle to get weekend violence under control, the search for the next superintendent takes on an increasing sense of importance.

The head of the commission conducting the search for Chicago's next police superintendent is coming under fire from more than a dozen alderpersons for how that search is being done.

In particular, there are concerns about a high ranking Chicago Police Chief not being given an interview.

"We need the most qualified candidates to assume the role of the police superintendent, and I'm concerned that Chief McDermott was not given an interview," 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares said. "His credentials would at least warrant that."

Nineteen alderpersons penned a letter raising concerns about why a highly qualified candidate, Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, a 28-year veteran, was never given a formal interview.

"We know a number of people are starting to come forward after they had been dismissed by this body, leading us to wonder what exactly they're using as qualifications," 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez said.

Anthony Driver Jr., the head of the search committee, said as of this afternoon, he still has not formally received the letter, although he has read it.

"There's a lot of political pressure now because of this letter, but I will say that our commission will remain independent," Driver said. "I'm very proud of our process. I'm 100% confident that every T has been crossed, every I's been dotted, and we've treated every single person fairly."

Driver said he has a lot of respect for McDermott, but said he will not get an interview as a result of political pressure.

"At this point, we're about 80% done with our process," Driver said. "We are wrapping up our process. We're very close to being able to submit three names to Mayor Johnson. We will meet or exceed that deadline. So my short answer to you is no."

"I think the reaction from the residents of the 13th Ward is one of support of the Chief. And I think it's fair to say that their voices were ignored," 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said alderpersons have a right to question the process, but he would not question the commission's search criteria.

"I believe it would not be appropriate for me to make any determination about the criteria or rubric that this particular independent body has full authority to make those determinations," Johnson said.

The search committee has until July 14th to present three finalists to the mayor and city council for consideration.

Driver hopes that when those candidates are announced, it will validate the commissions search and vetting process.