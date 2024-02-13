WATCH LIVE

Chicago police officers respond to a SWAT situation at apartment on South Side, no injuries reported

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 12:52PM
Chicago officers respond to SWAT situation on South Side
SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in apartment on South Side, no injuries reported, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police SWAT responded to reports of a man barricaded in an apartment complex on the South Side early Tuesday morning.

The man was barricaded in an apartment on the 13300-block of South Michigan Avenue in the Eden Green neighborhood, according to police.

SWAT team responded to the call at about 12:18 a.m.

It is unclear if the man is armed. There have been no reports of injuries or evacuations.

This is a developing story.

