Chicago police officers respond to a SWAT situation at apartment on South Side, no injuries reported

SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in apartment on South Side, no injuries reported, police say

SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in apartment on South Side, no injuries reported, police say

SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in apartment on South Side, no injuries reported, police say

SWAT officers respond to man barricaded in apartment on South Side, no injuries reported, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police SWAT responded to reports of a man barricaded in an apartment complex on the South Side early Tuesday morning.

The man was barricaded in an apartment on the 13300-block of South Michigan Avenue in the Eden Green neighborhood, according to police.

SWAT team responded to the call at about 12:18 a.m.

It is unclear if the man is armed. There have been no reports of injuries or evacuations.

This is a developing story.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood