Chicago police officers respond to a SWAT situation at apartment on South Side, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police SWAT responded to reports of a man barricaded in an apartment complex on the South Side early Tuesday morning.
The man was barricaded in an apartment on the 13300-block of South Michigan Avenue in the Eden Green neighborhood, according to police.
SWAT team responded to the call at about 12:18 a.m.
It is unclear if the man is armed. There have been no reports of injuries or evacuations.
This is a developing story.
