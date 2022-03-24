chicago crime

CPD launch homicide investigation after woman found beaten to death in Englewood home

By ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found beaten to death in a home in Englewood.

Police said they responded Wednesday evening to the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home.


When they arrived they found the 47-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she had blunt force trauma to the head and they are investigating her death as a homicide.


No other details about the victim, including her name, have been released.

Police said no one is currently in custody and no description of any suspect has been released. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago crimehomicide investigationwoman killedchicago violencebeating deathchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Transgender woman's body found in East Chatham trash can
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Boy, 11, injured in Burnside shooting: CPD
TOP STORIES
Free gas locations in Chicago, Cook County Thurs.; officials push back
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
FBI seeks help identifying man from US Capitol insurrection
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Woman's arms amputated after attacked by dogs
Show More
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
Ricketts' bid to buy Chelsea FC spurs fan backlash over 'racism'
Spring gardening, lawn care tips from Chalet Nursery
350 restaurants participating in Chicago restaurant week this year
Tanesha Wade takes on historic role with Chicago Bears
More TOP STORIES News