CPD launch homicide investigation after woman found beaten to death in Englewood home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found beaten to death in a home in Englewood.Police said they responded Wednesday evening to the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home.When they arrived they found the 47-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said she had blunt force trauma to the head and they are investigating her death as a homicide.No other details about the victim, including her name, have been released.Police said no one is currently in custody and no description of any suspect has been released. An investigation is ongoing.