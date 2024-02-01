WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How to file a claim with IDOT, CDOT for pothole repair

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 11:29AM
How to report Chicago area potholes, avoid expensive car repairs
Nasty potholes have opened up all across the Chicago area as the roads freeze and thaw, which can lead to expensive repair bill headaches for drivers.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time now for the traffic troubleshooter and we are talking about potholes!

The questions is on some monster potholes on the Stevenson Expressway.

IDOT will work with motorists who believe their vehicles were damaged on roadways under state jurisdiction and maintenance. The procedure to file a claim with IDOT can be found at: www.idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/report-a-problem/claims/index. They can also call 847.705.4048, or contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.

To report issues on a state road or expressway the public should call 800.452.4368.

For CDOT and the city of Chicago call 3-1-1 to report a pothole

To file a claim, visit www.chicityclerk.com/about-mobile-city-hall/claims#::text=Was%20your%20vehicle%20damaged%20by,of%20the%20costs%20you%20incurred.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW