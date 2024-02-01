How to file a claim with IDOT, CDOT for pothole repair

Nasty potholes have opened up all across the Chicago area as the roads freeze and thaw, which can lead to expensive repair bill headaches for drivers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time now for the traffic troubleshooter and we are talking about potholes!

The questions is on some monster potholes on the Stevenson Expressway.

IDOT will work with motorists who believe their vehicles were damaged on roadways under state jurisdiction and maintenance. The procedure to file a claim with IDOT can be found at: www.idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/report-a-problem/claims/index. They can also call 847.705.4048, or contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.

To report issues on a state road or expressway the public should call 800.452.4368.

For CDOT and the city of Chicago call 3-1-1 to report a pothole

To file a claim, visit www.chicityclerk.com/about-mobile-city-hall/claims#::text=Was%20your%20vehicle%20damaged%20by,of%20the%20costs%20you%20incurred.